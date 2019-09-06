Newbury builder Craig named as one of UK’s best

Site manager Craig Hodge of David Wilson Homes has won a Quality Award for his development in Newbury in the first round of the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2019.

The competition, run by new home warranty and insurance provider NHBC, is dedicated to recognising site managers who achieve the highest standards in house building.

Nearly 450 UK site managers have won through to the first round of the awards, representing the top three per cent of the 16,000 who entered.

Now in its 39th year, the awards are the most highly-regarded in the house-building industry. Judging is rigorous, having begun in July 2018.

Mr Hodge will now go on to compete for a Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards that will be announced at events across the UK in the autumn, with the Supreme Award winners unveiled at a gala ceremony in January 2020.

David Wilson Homes Southern managing director Paul Crispin said: “These awards recognise only the very best new homes and well-run sites.

“They are something that customers can look out for as a quality mark, knowing their home has been built to the highest standard possible.

“To win more of these awards than any other housebuilder for 15 years in a row is a real point of difference which shows how committed we are to building high-quality homes for our customers.”