Awards are just the ticket

Book early for the Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards on November 1

Judging is under way and the countdown is officially on for this year’s Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards.

There has been a record number of entries for this year’s awards and tickets for the gala dinner are selling fast.

Judges met for a business breakfast at the NWN offices in Faraday Road last month to sort through the applications and had the unenviable task of drawing up a shortlist.

They are visiting those shortlisted companies throughout August before picking their finalists.

The winners will be revealed at the gala dinner at Newbury Racecourse on Friday, November 1.

Last year’s event was a sell-out and tickets for this year are already being snapped up.

Space is limited to 300, so people are being encouraged to book early.

The awards, now in their fourth year, were set up to recognise and celebrate the very best businesses in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

There are nine categories this year, with each being sponsored by a local company.

The winners of each category will go head-to-head for the overall prize, the coveted Best in Business Award, sponsored by Cobbs Farm Shop & Kitchen.

The categories are as follows:

  • Independent Retailer Award, sponsored by Jones Robinson
  • Small Business Award, sponsored by PBA Accountants
  • Customer Service Award, sponsored by Newbury Racecourse
  • Training and Support Award, sponsored by Tigers Day Nurseries
  • Best Employer Award, sponsored by The HR Department
  • Best Use of Marketing Technology Award, sponsored by Generate UK
  • Innovation in Business Award, sponsored by HSBC
  • Charity or Community Award, sponsored by Greenham Trust
  • Regional Event Award, sponsored by Parkway Shopping

For more details about the awards and to book tickets for the gala dinner, visit www.bestinbusinessawards.co.uk

