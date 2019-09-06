Business-owning mums networking

Mums in Business Association’s (MIBA) monthly networking events have been extremely popular with Newbury mothers running their own businesses.

“MIBA events in Newbury have been overwhelmingly popular since launching in April this year,” says Laura Maton, the MIBA co-ordinator for West Berkshire, whose business saves people money on their bills with a free discount club.

“The events aim to provide a space for local businesswomen to get together, network, share ideas and challenges and promote what they do.

“We understand how it can be difficult to attend these events when you have small children, therefore we encourage mums to bring along little ones so they don’t have to miss out.”

At every MIBA event there is a guest speaker to offer advice and support in a specific area of business.

The June event saw Jo Michele Scott, creator of Who’s That Girl, talking women through goals and visualisation in business.

Abbie Dando, from Wash Common, founded Copy Write – a copywriting service for businesses – and has attended MIBA events this year.

She said: “Many mums running their own companies will be juggling a lot around their children.

“Networking is such an important activity for entrepreneurs, but unfortunately, as most events are in the day, it’s impossible for mums to take part.

“When I heard MIBA encouraged business owners to bring their children along, I knew I couldn’t turn the opportunity down.

“I’ve found talking business with like-minded mums gives me such a motivational boost.

“Everyone is very welcoming and we all do everything we can to help and support each other.

“I love that my daughter is experiencing the events. The MIBA children are the next generation of female entrepreneurs.”

Tickets for future MIBA Newbury events can be bought through the events section on the local MIBA Facebook Group www.facebook.com/ groups/mibaberkshire which also provides an online networking community.