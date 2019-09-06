Average wage in West Berks is £22,498

The average income in West Berkshire is slightly below the South East average, new figures confirm.

Analysis of Government data conducted by Succession Wealth, an independent wealth management firm, reveals that the average income per head of population by local authorities in the South East is £22,568.

The average in West Berkshire is £22,498 and it is £22,820 in Basingstoke and Deane. The average for the UK is £19,514.

The average income in the South East increased by 21.4 per cent between 2008 and 2017, in line with the rise for the UK as a whole.

Succession Wealth group communications director Mark Stokes said: “Our research shows there remains a real divide in personal wealth across the UK, with those in London and the South East with the highest levels of income.

“However, it’s important not to overlook the fact that the cost of living in these two regions, such as housing, is significantly higher than in many other areas where income per head is lower.”

Of the 50 local authorities with the highest incomes per head, 22 are from the South East, 20 from London and eight from the East of England.