Southern regional breakfast briefings for care sector investors, operators and managers

Join Coffin Mew with Quantuma and Christie & Co for an informal update and Q&A looking at tackling current issues facing the care sector

The care sector has always faced a challenge between balancing funding and financing, with regulatory conditions and resourcing. The need keeps growing across the public and private sectors and there is no shortage of demand.

But bad publicity dogs some providers, with staffing and performance being a key pressure point.

How do providers attract caring top-performing managers who can cope with the requirements of the sector, not to mention dealing with takeovers, new owners, capricious government funding and ever-changing regulation?

And we haven’t even mentioned the “Brelephant in the room”...

The breakfast briefings are on:

  • Tuesday, October 1, from 8.30am to 10.30am at the
    Institute of Directors, 16 Pall Mall, London SW1Y 5ED.
  • Wednesday, October 9, from 8.30am to 10.30am at
    Otterbourne Hill (part of Brendoncare Trust care home portfolio), Winchester.

Who should attend?

  • Care Home operators
    Accountants specialising in the care home sector
    Lenders to the care home sector
    Private Equity houses with an interest in the care home sector

Reserve your place by visiting www.coffinmew.co.uk/carebriefings

