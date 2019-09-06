Ticketer rollout of 3,500 Arriva fleet completed in record time

Hungerford-based Ticketer has completed the rollout of new contactless electronic tickets machines (ETMs) across Arriva’s UK fleet of 3,500 buses in just six months.

The new Ticketer ETMs accept QR codes, mTickets, Apple Pay and Android Pay, as well as contactless payments, facilitated by Arriva’s contactless partner Littlepay.

The ETMs provide Arriva with access to key information about how passengers use buses, enabling the company to respond to changes in demand.

Ticketer’s back office provides real-time information about transactions and bus locations, giving managers valuable data to improve services to suit its customers.

Managers can also send important messages to drivers through the Portal, and the Schedule Adherence feature will help keep services running to timetable.

Ticketer managing director John Clarfelt said: “It’s fair to say that this has been our most challenging rollout due to the short timeframe, but we completed every depot on time without a single delay or change from the agreed plan.

“We could not have completed this massive project in record time without the invaluable support, teamwork and collaboration across our business, and indeed all the businesses involved.”