Showroom revs up

Lamborghini has re-opened its Pangbourne dealership as part of a worldwide programme to establish its new showroom corporate design throughout dealers in 50 countries.

Lamborghini Pangbourne, which originally opened in 2013, is one of the UK’s 10-strong network.

The new showroom and service environment is the result of a significant investment by parent company HR Owen Plc, which currently operates three Lamborghini franchises in the UK.

The showroom now provides increased display space for new and pre-owned vehicles, reflecting the demand for the new Super SUV, the Lamborghini Urus, as well as the iconic V12 Aventador and V10 Huracán super sports cars.

“Lamborghini Pangbourne provides significant coverage in the South East of England, with an extremely loyal and growing client base,” said Automobili Lamborghini EMEA chief executive Andrea Baldi.

HR Owen chief executive Ken Choo said: “Lamborghini continues as a very strong-performing franchise within the HR Owen group of brands.

“We continue our substantial commitment to Lamborghini, which saw a record number of Lamborghini cars delivered from our three dealerships last year, reflecting the record sales achieved by the brand both in the UK and worldwide.

“Our new Lamborghini Pangbourne environment provides the perfect location for continued growth in both sales and aftersales, particularly with the Urus joining the model portfolio.”

More than 130 guests including Automobili Lamborghini representatives and owners attended the Pangbourne opening event last month.