GWR satisfaction rating at all-time high

Regional train company Great Western Railway (GWR) has recorded a nine per cent improvement in customer satisfaction.

This year’s satisfaction rating is an all-time high of 87%.

As well as its investment in new trains, GWR has attributed the figures to the hard work of its staff.

GWR has introduced two new fleets of trains in the last 18 months, including its Intercity Express Trains on long-distance services and Electrostar trains in the Thames Valley, which have provided around 25% more seats on some routes.

Results have shown that customers not only reported an increase in overall satisfaction, but a 12% increase in reliability.

GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: “We have promised the biggest upgrade in a generation on the Great Western route and in the last two years we have been working hard to deliver just that.

“I am delighted that this hard work is starting to pay off.

“The good experience has become the norm, reflected in our best ever overall satisfaction scores.’’

GWR’s new electric trains have been a steaming success, running with as many as 12 carriages, catering for more customers. Since February, punctuality has risen to more than 90%.