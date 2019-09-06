Newbury bus firm to retain local focus

Reading Buses has outlined how its hopes to operate the recently-acquired Newbury & District.

The firm hosted a visit by Transport Focus, a watchdog for transport passengers and road users in the UK, which was keen to discover how the Berkshire-based operator’s continued success could be replicated in other areas of the country.

“We had a great discussion that highlighted our really detailed local focus being key,” said Reading Buses chief executive Robert Williams.

“This is something we are keen to retain at recently acquired Newbury & District and Courtney Buses, rather than running them as part of Reading Buses.”

During the Transport Focus visit, Reading Buses was keen to share how it integrated the findings of Transport Focus’ annual independent Bus Passenger Survey into its activities.

Mr Williams said: “This ranges from being honest about all the survey results with our staff to deciding what to cover in our latest driver training courses.”