Lifecycle opens its second office 

Newbury-based technology specialist Lifecycle Software held an opening ceremony for much-needed office space.

The company, based on Sterling Industrial Estate, says the added accommodation in Mill Lane is necessary for it to thrive.

Numerous members of staff were also presented with long-service awards at the ceremony on Wednesday, June 26.

Lifecycle managing director Kim Craven said: “We are delighted to acquire new office space as we continue to experience phenomenal growth, including a 20 per cent increase in staff since 2018.

“We are extremely proud of our industry expertise.

“Twenty-two members of staff – around a third of our employees – have now been presented with long-service awards of between five and 20 years’ service, celebrating a combined knowledge of more than 228 years in this specialist sector.”

Alongside the new office spaces, Lifecycle also celebrated many other achievements.

These include 35 per cent year-on-year revenue growth and being selected as a finalist for the Mobile Industry Awards Best Mobile Virtual Network Operator Partner for the second year.

Lifecycle Software has more than 20 years experience in the industry, making the company a specialist in services such as, subscriber billing, provisioning and customer relationship management solutions.