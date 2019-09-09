New-build industrial scheme for Theale

HaslamS and M1 Agency have announced a new-build industrial development in Theale, Reading.

Known as Total Park, the scheme to be developed by Total Developments will comprise two separate high-specification units of 18,316 sq ft and 24,137 sq ft.

The scheme is a short distance from Junction 12 of the M4, providing access to the wider transport network.

Total Park offers an opportunity for a range of potential occupiers, particularly last-mile distributors, manufacturers and companies seeking a regional HQ.

“We are excited to be developing our first scheme in the Thames Valley,” said Total Developments managing director Edward Chantler.

“There is very little new stock on the market. We are not only able to offer lettings, but also provide occupiers with the rare opportunity to purchase their own unit.”

The property is being marketed on both a freehold and leasehold basis with construction expected to be completed by spring 2020.