Non-exec director at society

Newbury Building Society has appointed Chris Brown as a non-executive to its board of directors.

She brings more than 30 years experience in the technology sector and 10 years in the financial services sector, following roles in the retail, telecoms and consultancy industries.

She said: “I am delighted to have joined Newbury Building Society’s board of directors.

“I was drawn to the society’s ethos of community and putting its members at the heart of everything it does.

“I have found great joy and satisfaction in previous roles in which I have worked for organisations which exist to serve the needs of their customers, therefore, Newbury is the perfect fit for my first non-executive director role.”

Newbury Building Society chief executive Roland Gardner said: “We are pleased to welcome Chris to the society’s non-executive board of directors.

“Her technological expertise and management experience will help ensure that our people and technology work together to provide the products and services required by our members moving forward.”