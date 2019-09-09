Hannah qualifies as a financial planner

Shefford Woodlands-based financial planning firm Private and Commercial Financial Services Ltd (PCFS) has taken on former RAF flight operations officer Hannah Griffiths as a qualified financial planner with the firm.

Mrs Griffiths, from Swindon, obtained the qualification with the London Institute of Banking and Finance after completing a study programme over eight months with Quilter Financial Adviser School (FAS).

PCFS sponsored her through the course, during which time she worked for the firm as a financial planning assistant balancing work and study.

Mrs Griffiths first joined the business in October 2018.

Studying with FAS on a course delivered by former professional advisers and industry experts, she passed exams in financial services ethics and regulation and investment, pensions and protection advice.

PCFS owner and director Ian White said: “We are really proud of Hannah, who has passed her financial planning qualification and is looking forward to embarking on her new career.

“PCFS was founded in 1991 to support clients in the region to build a financial plan that enables them to realise their goals and ambitions.

“With an ever-increasing number of clients and their assets under our advice, we have taken the opportunity to grow our team by bringing Hannah on board.

“In her time working with PCFS and studying for the Diploma in Financial Advice, Hannah has shown she has an abundance of talent and commitment.

“Combining those qualities with her new qualifications, we know Hannah will play a crucial role in helping PCFS support even more clients in the region to build and maintain their own personal financial plan.”

Mrs Griffiths said: “I’m really excited to begin my new role as a professional financial adviser.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me with a successful local financial planning business and I’m really grateful to PCFS for helping me gain my diploma.”