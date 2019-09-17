Racecourse homebuilder investing £9m in town

Developer David Wilson Homes is to invest £9.2m in and around Newbury as part of the planning agreement for its development, Living at Newbury Racecourse.

The funding is for areas surrounding the Fetlock Drive development and will be used to support services and enhance facilities for new and current residents.

Contributions include £3,039,497 towards education and libraries, plus £215,478 on conservation, £953,428 on healthcare and £3,456,000 on travel and infrastructure.

David Wilson Homes Southern, based in Tealgate, Hungerford, has been building at Newbury Racecourse for six years.

The development has also provided a range of local amenities and new facilities for homebuyers and the community, including a gym and spa, railway station, nursery, open space and dedicated walking and cycle paths.

Recently, the developer has worked with the onsite Rocking Horse Nursery for World Book Day and nearby St Gabriel’s School for its Building Buddies scheme.

David Wilson Homes Southern managing director Paul Crispin said: “Investing in areas in which we build is a really important responsibility and we’re delighted to offer our support to communities wherever we can.

“Showing a financial commitment to local communities is a significant part of the planning of a new development, contributions to education and health amenities being amongst the priorities.

“As the country’s largest housebuilder, we are committed to creating a positive legacy.

“We want to lead the industry, not just in the quality of homes that we build, but also in our work with charities and good causes throughout the UK.”

The developer has recently launched a Community Fund to strengthen ties with the areas in which it builds new homes.

The fund donates £1,000 each month to a charity or organisation supporting activities carried out in the area.