Back to school for the Athena Network in West Berkshire

After an August break that included a summer party, the Athena Network is back and ready to rock for September.

The women’s networking groups take place in four areas across West Berkshire and as well as lunch and formal networking, provide training and a speaker on a business topic.

The line-up already this month has included Fiona Jones of the Creating Better Futures charity, who spoke to the Newbury West meeting at the Red House pub in Marsh Benham last week.

She discussed the mutual benefits of corporate social responsibility and how to work effectively with local charities.

The regional director of the Athena Network, Debbie Miles, also illustrated how to link networking activity to a simple business plan.

The Hungerford group met at Audley Inglewood recently where family lawyer at Horsey Lightly Alison Whistler discussed negotiating skills, and Kim Searle, a ‘midlife mentor’ explained what makes a great testimonial.

The Thatcham meeting takes place tonight (Tuesday) at the Regency Park Hotel, where Flick Lucas, from Ridgeway Nutrition, will be sharing the learnings from the book Will It Make the Boat Go Faster, looking at the strategies employed by the British rowing team for the Olympics in 2000 and how you can employ them for your business.

Victoria Lochhead of Frankie & Ruby will also be sharing tips about what to wear to a networking event to best represent your business.

Finally for the month, the Newbury central meeting takes place tomorrow (Wednesday) at Arigato, where Gina Bartlett of Wilkins Kennedy will be offering financial advice to ensure you are up-to-speed with the new rules coming into force from HMRC and Dale Campbell of Posy London will discuss efficiency.

All meetings take place from noon to 2.30pm and must be booked via www.theathenanetwork.com/debbiemiles/