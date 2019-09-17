Business awards finalists revealed

The shortlist has been announced for this year’s Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards.

A record number of entries was received and judges had the difficult task of picking their finalists.

However, the judging is now over and the countdown to the awards night is well and truly on.

The Best in Business Awards, now in their third year, celebrate all that is great about business in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

This year there are nine award categories, each sponsored by a local company.

The winners of each category will go head-to-head for the overall prize, the coveted Best in Business Award, sponsored by Cobbs Farm Shop & Kitchen, at the dinner at Newbury Racecourse on Friday, November 1.

The awards have, over the past few years, become one of the biggest nights in the business calendar,

Last year’s event was a sell-out and tickets for this year are already being snapped up.

Space is limited to 300, so people are being encouraged to book early.

The shortlist is:

Independent Retailer Award, sponsored by Jones Robinson

Hungerford Bookshop

The Pangbourne Cheese Shop

Mrs B’s Kitchen Ltd

West Berkshire Brewery Taproom & Kitchen

The Newbury

The Blackbird Café

The Dolphin

Small Business Award, sponsored by PBA Accountants

Motorcycle Inspection & Service

The Pangbourne Cheese Shop

Birch Associates Events

Hog & Hedge

Heritage Financial Advisers Ltd

The Fox and Hounds

Customer Service Award, sponsored by Newbury Racecourse

Your First Mortgage Company

Sprigg’s Chiropractic Ltd

KSL Training

Newbury Building Society

The Fox at Peasemore

Training and Support Award, sponsored by Tigers Day Nurseries

Marshall’s Volkswagen Newbury

MFG UK

Newbury College

Best Employer Award, sponsored by The HR Department

James Cowper Kreston

Gardner Leader

Vectorworks

Best Use of Marketing Technology Award, sponsored by Generate UK

The Newbury

Boomerang Creative Limited

The Fox at Peasemore

Innovation in Business Award, sponsored by HSBC

Freixenet Copestick

West Berkshire Brewery

Lifecycle Software Ltd

Dynamiq Group Ltd

Greenham Business Park

Charity or Community Award, sponsored by Greenham Trust

Interakt Community

Eight Bells for Mental Health

West Berkshire Homeless

PALS (West Berkshire)

Regional Event Award, sponsored by Parkway Shopping

Newbury Spring Festival

Douai Pavilion and Park Christmas Market

The Newbury and District Agricultural Society (Newbury Show)

Colour Dash (Corn Exchange)

For more details about the awards and to book tickets for the gala dinner, visit www.bestinbusinessawards.co.uk