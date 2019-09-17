Business awards finalists revealed
Tue, 17 Sept 2019
The shortlist has been announced for this year’s Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards.
A record number of entries was received and judges had the difficult task of picking their finalists.
However, the judging is now over and the countdown to the awards night is well and truly on.
The Best in Business Awards, now in their third year, celebrate all that is great about business in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.
This year there are nine award categories, each sponsored by a local company.
The winners of each category will go head-to-head for the overall prize, the coveted Best in Business Award, sponsored by Cobbs Farm Shop & Kitchen, at the dinner at Newbury Racecourse on Friday, November 1.
The awards have, over the past few years, become one of the biggest nights in the business calendar,
Last year’s event was a sell-out and tickets for this year are already being snapped up.
Space is limited to 300, so people are being encouraged to book early.
The shortlist is:
Independent Retailer Award, sponsored by Jones Robinson
Hungerford Bookshop
The Pangbourne Cheese Shop
Mrs B’s Kitchen Ltd
West Berkshire Brewery Taproom & Kitchen
The Newbury
The Blackbird Café
The Dolphin
Small Business Award, sponsored by PBA Accountants
Motorcycle Inspection & Service
The Pangbourne Cheese Shop
Birch Associates Events
Hog & Hedge
Heritage Financial Advisers Ltd
The Fox and Hounds
Customer Service Award, sponsored by Newbury Racecourse
Your First Mortgage Company
Sprigg’s Chiropractic Ltd
KSL Training
Newbury Building Society
The Fox at Peasemore
Training and Support Award, sponsored by Tigers Day Nurseries
Marshall’s Volkswagen Newbury
MFG UK
Newbury College
Best Employer Award, sponsored by The HR Department
James Cowper Kreston
Gardner Leader
Vectorworks
Best Use of Marketing Technology Award, sponsored by Generate UK
The Newbury
Boomerang Creative Limited
The Fox at Peasemore
Innovation in Business Award, sponsored by HSBC
Freixenet Copestick
West Berkshire Brewery
Lifecycle Software Ltd
Dynamiq Group Ltd
Greenham Business Park
Charity or Community Award, sponsored by Greenham Trust
Interakt Community
Eight Bells for Mental Health
West Berkshire Homeless
PALS (West Berkshire)
Regional Event Award, sponsored by Parkway Shopping
Newbury Spring Festival
Douai Pavilion and Park Christmas Market
The Newbury and District Agricultural Society (Newbury Show)
Colour Dash (Corn Exchange)
For more details about the awards and to book tickets for the gala dinner, visit www.bestinbusinessawards.co.uk
