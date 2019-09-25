Irwin Mitchell make a move in town

Leading national law firm Irwin Mitchell’s Newbury office has moved to new premises within the town.

The new office, in Oxford House on Oxford Street, is home to the residential property team headed by partner Garrath Reayer, with Sarah Phillips as regional managing partner.

The move comes following the firm’s Reading office opening in July this year, making Irwin Mitchell a significant presence within the Thames Valley region.

The tax, trusts and estates team in the new Reading location has expanded to appoint solicitor Robert Mulvany, who joined from Blake Morgan, with the office looking to grow in private client and business legal services.

The Newbury residential property team works closely with the national team, headed by Jeremy Raj in London, as well as with the wider national Private Wealth outfit, which is one of the largest private client teams in the UK.

Sarah Phillips said: “Maintaining an office in Newbury shows we are committed to our clients in the area, as well as providing options for our staff who wish to work between the two locations.

“Our long-term clients in Newbury will still benefit from the residential property and tax, trusts and estates expertise we have always provided, and we hope to see them at our new premises at Oxford House soon.”

Irwin Mitchell was recently recognised as a Superbrand by independent auditors and has grown turnover for nine consecutive years.

For the 2018-19 financial year, turnover for the group was up by nine per cent to £263.2m (FY18 £242.8m) with profit rising by 76% to £21.3m (FY18 £12.1m).