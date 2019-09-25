Search begins for unsung heroes

The search for unsung heroes in Berkshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire has begun as Newbury Building Society launches its new annual community awards – NBS Community Champion Awards – to celebrate individuals who make a positive contribution to the local community.

Whether it’s an endeavour to improve the local environment, dedication to a youth sports team or simply helping those less fortunate, the awards are designed to reward and recognise individuals and the organisation they support.

Marketing and communications manager at Newbury Building Society Emma Simms said: “It is no secret Newbury Building Society holds a strong commitment and desire to support the local community in which employees and members live and work.

“With this in mind, we wanted to recognise and say thank you to hard-working volunteers who want to improve the lives of others, but may not necessarily receive the recognition they rightly deserve.”

The overall winner crowned NBS Community Champion will receive a £500 voucher of their choice and a £500 donation to the charity or project they support.

Two runners-up and their projects will receive £125.

Emma continued: “The awards give us the opportunity to share uplifting and inspirational stories, and to celebrate truly remarkable people.

“If you know someone who should be our first-ever NBS Community Champion, then don’t hesitate to nominate them.”

The NBS Community Champion Awards is open to unpaid volunteers, aged 16 and over, who support local charities or community groups based in the Society’s branch towns: Alton, Andover, Abingdon, Basingstoke, Didcot, Hungerford, Thatcham, Newbury, Wokingham and Winchester.

Each application will be judged by a dedicated judging panel and the winners will be honoured at the Society’s annual meeting in February 2020.

Visit www.newbury.co.uk for application details and further information.