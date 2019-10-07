Four trainee solicitors for Newbury law firm

Newbury law firm Coffin Mew has welcomed four new trainee solicitors.

The trainees will rotate between teams every six months for two years, gaining expertise in legal specialisms, including new homes conveyancing, catastrophic injury and clinical negligence, commercial property and restructuring and insolvency, for their first seats.

The trainee solicitors are Beth Hullah, Ed Glanville, Joanna Cox and Stephanie Ponton.

Both Ed and Joanna have previously worked for the firm within the new homes team.

Coffin Mew chief executive Miles Brown said: “I’m delighted to welcome Beth, Ed, Joanna and Stephanie to the firm and am looking forward to seeing them develop throughout their training contracts.

“Each of them has worked incredibly hard to earn their place here at Coffin Mew.

“We are committed to delivering the best possible service to our clients and a big part of this is attracting the best possible talent, so I’m really looking forward to seeing our four new trainees develop as the next generation of solicitors.”

Ms Cox said: “I knew from my experience that Coffin Mew are very keen to help you develop both professionally and personally, by giving you work which can sometimes be challenging, but very interesting.”

Mr Glanville added: “After gaining my experience in the new homes team and researching more about the firm, I saw their ambition for growth and innovation and knew this would be a great place to do a training contract.”

Ms Hullah said: “At the assessment day everyone was friendly and approachable, no matter their seniority.

“I felt as though everyone was really invested in the business and the personal touches on the day made Coffin Mew stand out as a place I wanted to work, above other firms.”

And Ms Ponton said: “The broad range of areas that Coffin Mew has to offer and the ability to work in various seats, rather than being restricted to a few small areas is what attracted me to apply – I’m looking forward to getting started.”

A Lex 100 winner, Coffin Mew has long held a reputation for developing legal talent.

Lex 100 is the student’s guide to the UK’s premier law firms and ranks firms based on 13 categories and, this year, Coffin Mew performed particularly well in the categories for work/life balance, quality of work, client contact and approachability.