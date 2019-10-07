Newbury Electronics continues to invest in staff and facilities

Newbury Electronics has appointed Francesca Stockwell in the new role of business development manager.

She has more than 10 years’ experience in the electronics sector in a variety of sales and business development roles.

She said: “I’m really excited about joining Newbury Electronics. We have extensive design expertise, high-quality manufacturing capabilities and excellent engineering support, all housed under one roof and I believe that there are a lot of opportunities for us to develop new and existing business both in the UK and further afield.”

The electronic design division of Newbury Electronics, Newbury Innovation, has also welcomed David Bajics to its engineering and development team.

Mr Bajics joined Faraday Road-based Newbury Electronics in 2016 as a final inspector on the shop floor, but earlier this year took on a new role as an electronics design engineer within the Newbury Innovation team.

He said: “I have been interested in electronics since I was a child and I’ve completed a couple of home projects which involved designing circuits, getting them manufactured and then assembling them myself.”

Technical director Jon Hawkins said: “David combines an obvious passion for electronics design with a real desire to learn more. He is a real asset to our team and we look forward to supporting his development over the coming months.”

The company has also recently completed the expansion and refurbishment of its offices and assembly facilities with the creation of three new mezzanine floor areas.

These new offices are occupied by the growing design team from Newbury Innovation, and provide improved office space for the accounts, customer care and quotation teams alongside additional secure storage.

Newbury Electronics managing director John Rowley said; “We are delighted that Francesca has joined the team and her appointment, combined with the recent investments in new equipment and our facilities puts us in a strong position, despite the uncertainties that exist for many manufacturing organisations at the current time.”