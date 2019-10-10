Ukulele pair offering corporate team building

TWO musical friends have launched a business offering corporate team-building sessions through ukulele playing and singing.

Russell Timms and Helen Bates started The U-Team in May, putting their experience with teaching, leading musical groups and playing in bands to more ambitious ends.

They said: “In a world focusing more and more on lone working and online tuition, The U-Team recognise that, whilst this is an inevitable technological advancement, it doesn’t afford many of the benefits of actual physical human interaction, particularly when learning in groups.

“They can miss out on so much fun, not just the warmth of the human touch, but also the therapeutic benefits of experiencing camaraderie, confidence, feelings of belonging and team successes that foster important life skills.”

Mr Timms has been a guitar and ukulele teacher in the Newbury area for 10 years.



Mrs Bates created Newbury Ukulele Town Strummers (NUTS) four years ago.

Every fortnight, she leads 30 or more strummers in a pub singalong in the ukulele social and strumalong club. She also plays in the four-piece band MisSpent Ukes of Newbury.

The U-Team hold sessions in Wash Common and central Newbury. For more information, email theuteam@outlook.com or call 07963 647087.