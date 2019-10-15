Irwin Mitchell becomes official legal partner of England Rugby

Irwin Mitchell, which has an office in Newbury, has been named as the official legal partner of the England Rugby team in a multi-year agreement.

Through the partnership, which includes the men and women’s teams, the national law firm will develop a new mentoring programme for young players with the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

The programme will create a community of mentors across 750 clubs throughout England to support around 35,000 14- to 18-year-old players.

Irwin Mitchell will also work with the RFU’s in-house legal team and more than 1,000 community member clubs to support their legal needs.

The agreement will also give Irwin Mitchell access to exclusive rights and awareness-building opportunities over the next four years, which the law firm will use to showcase its refreshed branding, which encompasses more of its legal and financial services under a single brand identity.

Irwin Mitchell chief executive Andrew Tucker said: “Our core values fit perfectly with England Rugby as they are very much focused on the people involved in the game and the whole rugby community.

“We’re very excited to be helping them to develop a mentoring programme to support young people and help them transition into the adult game.

“We have a strong track record of working with international and UK-based sports governing bodies, local clubs and players at all levels across a range of commercial and individual legal services.

“We also have a strong affiliation with rugby in particular, through our work in helping to develop concussion guidelines, our support for the charity Wooden Spoon and our own programmes to get more people involved in disability sport.

“Becoming the official legal partner of the England Rugby team is a natural fit to take us to the next level.”

Commenting on the refreshed Irwin Mitchell branding, Mr Tucker said: “Bringing our sub-brands under the single Irwin Mitchell name makes it easier for our clients to understand our business.”