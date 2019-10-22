Commercial property available in West Berkshire



Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a busy month, even though the summer holidays and heat have tried to slow things down.

New instructions include the following:

Offices at Georgian House, London Road, Newbury, comprising 1,381 sq ft of second-floor offices space. The offices are heated by gas central heating and will be refurbished to include new carpets, new LED lighting and decoration. They include six parking spaces.

Workshop space at Wessex Business Park is available due to expansion. Units 1 and 2 comprise a total of 3,860 sq ft of space, 1,666 sq ft being warehouse space. The property can be used for a range of things, including offices, a children’s nursery and retail, subject to the necessary planning consents. The property has ample parking and a garden area could easily be created.

Retail space in Northbrook Street, Newbury, is available to let. The shop, formerly the jewellers Bradley & Willows, is available on a new lease. The quoting rent is £13,500 per annum. The property is undergoing a refurbishment but will be ready for occupation within the next week.

Retail space at Thatcham Retail Park (formerly Wyevale Garden Centre) is available to rent. A range of units are available from 1,000 sq ft up to 40,000 sq ft. The centre has numerous tenants that will remain on site after Wyevale vacates, including Fireplace Centre, Elite Beds, Maidenhead Aquatics, Bon Marche, Rivar, Optiplan Kitchens and Oakley Green Conservatories.

Workshops with offices to let/for sale at The Galloway Centre, Newbury, are available. The space totals 5,519 sq ft over the ground and first floors. The properties benefit from loading door access, air-conditioned offices, three phase power and 10 parking spaces.

Workshops and car sales space are to let in Woolhampton. Workshops of 2,562 sq ft are available in a highly-prominent location next to the A4 and adjacent to the petrol filling station. As part of the workshops there is display parking to the front and rear. A total of approximately 56 cars can be displayed. The workshops can accommodate vehicle ramps for repairs and include small office and WC facilities.

