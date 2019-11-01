Join the Newbury West Berkshire economic development company

THE Newbury West Berkshire economic development company held a networking event at the Freixenet Copestick headquarters at Newbury Business Park on Thursday, October 17.

Scores of businesspeople heard about the aims of the non-political, not-for-profit organisation that was set up earlier this year to promote economic success in West Berkshire.

They also heard why sparkling wine business Freixenet Copestick chose Newbury to be its new head office.

Newbury West Berkshire has set out its purpose in a new leaflet:

Economic development: Helping local businesses thrive and attracting new businesses and internal investment.

Engagement: Bringing together independent and corporate businesses, charities and not-for-profits to build a thriving social and economic community.

Exposure: Dynamically positioning the region as the go-to destination for work, play and stay.

Youth: Bridging the skills gap and becoming a hotbed of youth skills and opportunity.

Sustainability: Environmental, social and economic.

Newbury West Berkshire already has more than 40 business members, including the Newbury Weekly News,

Vodafone and Newbury Racecourse, and is looking for more companies to get involved.

Its leaflet says: “We are an influential collaboration with the ability to lobby and affect local issues and priorities.

“We engage and listen to our co-investing members so you have the opportunity to be heard.

“We are a community of organisations committed to driving real and positive action and impact in Newbury and West Berkshire.”

To join Newbury West Berkshire, email join@newburywestberks.co.uk

To find our more, go to www.newburywestberks.co.uk