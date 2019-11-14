Shops, offices and land available in West Berkshire

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a busy month even though the dreaded B word keeps being mentioned.

Quintons new instructions include the following:

Quintons has been instructed to market 2.524 acres of land at Colthrop, Thatcham, currently used for trailer storage for sale.

The site comprises a surfaced area with portable office. The site has electric, water and foul drainage from the office. The site also benefits from being completely fenced with two gate points for access/egress.

Following an abortive transaction, Quintons is marketing a 0.25-acre site at Chieveley for residential development. The site, subject to planning, would suit two detached five-bedroom executive homes.

Retail space at Thatcham Retail Park (formerly Wyevale Garden Centre) is available to rent. A range of units are available from 1,000 sq ft up to 40,000 sq ft. The centre has numerous tenants including Fireplace Centre, Elite Beds, Maidenhead Aquatics, Bon Marche, Rivar, Optiplan Kitchens and Oakley Green Conservatories.

Quintons is instructed to seek a new tenant for 1,157 sq ft of ground floor office space at Kingfisher Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury. The office has two separate areas with kitchen and ladies and gents WC facilities. The office includes four parking spaces.

Offices at Georgian House, London Road, Newbury, comprise 1,381 sq ft of second floor space. The offices are heated by gas central heating and will be refurbished to include new carpets, new LED lighting and decoration. The offices include six parking spaces.

Workshops with offices to let/for sale at The Galloway Centre, Newbury, are available. The space totals 5,519 sq ft over ground and first floor. The properties benefit from loading door access, air-conditioned offices, three phase power and 10 parking spaces.

Workshops of 2,562 sq ft are available at Woolhampton, a highly prominent location next to the A4 and adjacent to the petrol filling station. As part of the workshops there is display parking to the front and rear. A total of approximately 56 cars can be displayed. The workshops can accommodate vehicle ramps for repairs and include small office and WC facilities.

For full details or further information on any of Quintons’ commercial properties available for sale or to let please look at the website www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.