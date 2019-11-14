A larger new HQ for Beninca UK

FAST-growing gate automation distributor Beninca UK has moved to larger headquarters in Nexus Park, Hambridge Road, Newbury.

The company held an open day to celebrate the move on Friday, September 27, where general manager Jamie Berry cut the ribbon and welcomed guests from the automation industry.

Beninca UK has been based in Newbury since 2012. It was previously based in 4,000 sq ft offices at Halfway and the new building is 11,700sq ft.

As a subsidiary branch of a global company, Beninca UK has become one of the biggest assets for the Beninca Group and is one of the largest gate automation distributors in the UK.



The Beninca Group is based in Italy and has grown in size over recent years and is now made up of six companies – Beninca, CAB, Hi Motions, Rise, BYOU and MyOne.



A Beninca spokesperson said: “ The new premises now offer us an extensive warehouse, capable of holding product lines from all the Beninca Group companies.

“We are excited about MyOne, Beninca Group’s most recent acquisition, as the new premises means we now have space to stock and sell its high-quality automatic doors.

“ We welcome customers to pop into our stylish new showroom with trade counter.

“We have a state-of-the-art training facility at the new premises and an impressive and interactive demonstration and testing area based within our warehouse facility.

“We are in a position of strength due to the hard work of an experienced team, but mainly due to maintaining the Beninca family ethos of innovation and product quality.”

Mr Berry said: “We could not have wished for a better start in our new home.

“We broke records in October 2019, our first month in the new premises, with our largest monthly turnover figure since the company started in 2010.

“It’s been a fantastic start to our new Newbury base.

“We have happy customers, happy staff and, despite the political and economical uncertainty that the country finds itself in, it’s refreshing that as a company, together with our customers, we are just getting on with what we do best.

“Here’s to the future and what looks to be a really exciting year in 2020.”