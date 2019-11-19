AWE’s Alison named the sixth most influential woman in engineering

AWE’S director of infrastructure projects delivery, Alison Atkinson, has been recognised as the sixth most influential woman in engineering, by Inclusive Boards, in partnership with the Financial Times.

Mrs Atkinson sits on the AWE board and has responsibility for the delivery of its multi-billion-pound capital investment programme, involving the design, construction and commissioning of a number of unique and complex facilities required to support the UK’s nuclear deterrence enterprise.

She is also the executive sponsor of AWE’s ambitious commitment to transform diversity and inclusivity in the company.

She said: “I am delighted to be honoured in this way. This will provide a further platform for AWE to raise awareness about the fantastic opportunities that women can have in engineering, science and technology.”

AWE chief executive Iain Coucher said: “Alison is already an incredible champion for diversity and inclusion.

“Gender diversity must be addressed and we will continue to take the lead in creating opportunities for women to have long, successful and rewarding careers in engineering.

“Everyone at AWE is delighted for Alison and proud of her achievements.”