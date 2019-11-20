Housebuilder staff look pretty in pink

Construction staff at David Wilson Homes Southern were thinking all things pink recently to help raise awareness for Breast Cancer Now.

The site team at the Newbury Racecourse development on Fetlock Drive dressed to impress by switching out their usual hard hats and high-visibility jackets for bright pink hats and vests to do their bit for the Wear it Pink campaign.

More than £33m has been raised by Wear it Pink supporters since it began in 2002.

The charity helps fund cutting-edge research across the UK and Ireland to help find a cure for breast cancer at all stages.

David Wilson Homes Southern sales director Rob Allen said: “We are very happy to be supporting Wear it Pink for breast cancer awareness.

“We’re taking part in the fantastic campaign to supporting those suffering with breast cancer and hopefully do our bit towards raising awareness.

“It is very important that as a leading housebuilder we are getting involved and supporting charities like this.

“We hope that our contribution to the breast cancer campaign can help to make the day even bigger and better than last year and raise money to help us get closer to beating breast cancer altogether.”

For more information on Wear it Pink, visit www.wearitpink.org