First birthday for Whitehall Finance

The team at Whitehall Finance marked one year since the business started trading on Friday.

The firm is based in Arlington Business Park, Theale, and was founded by Colin Levins, Andrew Howard, Robert Holland and Tarun Kumar.

The business has expanded rapidly and has welcomed clients from a wide range of industries, including construction, energy and education.

Whitehall Finance provides supply chain and treasury management solutions.

Chief executive Colin Levins said: “It’s great to have our first year of trading completed.

“Thank you to all our clients for supporting us and for the compliments about the service they have received from our team.

“We believe that Whitehall Finance offers the most flexible supply chain product which can move between supporting businesses when they require funding or providing a treasury management solution that provides an early payment option for their suppliers.”

In 2018, the start-up successfully completed two rounds of funding and in 2019 welcomed investors from Cirdan Capital Management and FSE Group through the Thames Valley Berkshire Growth Fund.

The fintech firm has ambitions to grow within the coming year.