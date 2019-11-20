Law firm secures impressive rankings in Chambers & Partners directory

Newbury law firm Coffin Mew has secured a number of impressive rankings in the latest Chambers & Partners directory, with clients describing the firm as “modern, forward-thinking and results-driven” and a “firm one can put one’s full trust in to do the very best they can for a client”.

Chambers & Partners delivers insight and analysis on the global legal profession and its directories are noted for their reach and depth.

In these latest results, it has singled out seven of Coffin Mew’s practice areas for praise along with eight of the firm’s lawyers.

Building on the firm’s strong performance in previous years, Coffin Mew has continued to rank highly across the following categories in the directory – clinical negligence; mainly claimant, corporate/M&A; employment; family/matrimonial; litigation; personal injury; mainly claimant and real estate.

Coffin Mew chief executive Miles Brown said: “We are building something different at Coffin Mew, centred squarely on getting the right results for our clients.

“I am glad our clients have independently recognised this in these latest results from Chambers & Partners.”

Clients of the corporate/M&A team said they were “very satisfied” and noted: “From the outset, the way the team engaged with us was great.

“Time was of the essence and they went the extra mile in terms of the hours of availability.”

The real estate team is noted for its advice to house builders and developers on residential, commercial and mixed-use developments.

Clients said: “The team is professional, forward-thinking and takes a modern approach to its clients' requirements.”

The directory praised the family team, describing them as “experienced” and “well-regarded” and adept at carrying out “complex financial work”.

Clients said the family team was “modern, forward-thinking and results-driven”.

The directory singled out the team’s specialism in cases involving military pensions and also the work with complex Children Act matters and nuptial agreements.

“Concise and timely in its responses” is how clients described Coffin Mew’s employment team.

The Chambers & Partners directory said the team had notable experience advising in relation to TUPE, as well as supporting clients in large-scale business reorganisations.

It also highlighted the team’s expertise in the technology sector, advising companies on products offered in the data privacy area and helping fast-growth, scale-up businesses with their HR and employment queries.

The litigation team was noted for its client base “that includes national and global leaders in their respective fields”.

The directory said the team was recognised for its strengths in construction disputes, contentious technology and IP matters, as well as property development and contractual and licensing disputes.

The directory stated the personal injury team was best known for its work on catastrophic injury claims, with specific expertise in brain injuries and praised the team for securing rehabilitation treatment for clients, working closely with the Court of Protection team, case managers and financial advisers to provide care packages.