First class results for degree apprentices at Newbury College

Engineering apprentices, studying for their degree at Newbury College, in partnership with Buckinghamshire New University, have scooped outstanding results, with six attaining first-class honours and four attaining upper second-class degrees.

This is the second year that Newbury College has been offering degree-level qualification and the second year of 100% achievement.

The outstanding achievement is a great reflection of the hard work and dedication of the students and staff and provides a strong foundation for the degree standard provision available within the University Centre Newbury (UCN) from September 2020.

Course leader Tim Coole, said: “This year has shown the second cohort of students who have achieved outstanding results and shows the quality and the range of projects completed by the students throughout the year and excellent dedication they have to their studies.

“This success follows on from the very successful first year of the degree run at Newbury College and is encouraging the development of the University Centre opening in September 2020.

“This year has seen a significant increase in the student numbers in the final year of the engineering degree programme and adds to the success of this programme moving forward.”

Director of business and partnerships Jo Houghton said: “We are delighted with the standard of work reflected in these excellent results for the degree students.

“As UCN progresses, we are confident that this standard will continue to provide the community with highly-skilled, highly-qualified professionals.”

The University Centre Newbury will provide degrees and higher-level qualifications in the key sectors of digital technology, business and finance, engineering, health and social care and construction.

The first students of the University Centre will begin their studies in dedicated facilities within the college building in September 2020, before moving into an iconic new building once it is completed.

To find out more about higher-level study options, visit www.newbury-college.ac.uk/higher