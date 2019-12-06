Preparing for new year, new home

A new year is approaching and that could mean a new home is waiting for you, with new adventures to undertake and memories to make.

Whether you need to move because of a growing family or relocation for a job or just wanting to down-size, so many of us leave it until the last possible moment to actually start the process.

But, if you want to be in your dream home by the new year, you’ll need to get everything organised now. It’s never too early.

We estimate the timescale to be six to eight weeks for a freehold sale and purchase transaction to complete, however, it can take anything up to 12 weeks if the property is leasehold, as there are landlords and managing agents involved in the process.

The best advice is “be prepared”.

If you have a property to sell, make sure you market it through the right selling agent who has the ability to give your property the maximum exposure.

Get up to three valuations so that you can set a realistic price.

You will also need to provide details of any work you have carried out to the property to your solicitor so make sure you have all the paperwork to hand.

Find a law firm to represent you.

You need to find a team of conveyancers who will work quickly remove any obstacles standing between you and completion of your transaction.

Make sure they are happy to explain the procedures involved and offer the advice and guidance you need, taking time to discuss your individual concerns as necessary.

Horsey Lightly’s website gives additional information and you can obtain an online quote for the costs involved in your

property transaction.

Organise your mortgage, even if you have an existing mortgage and are intending to “port” it to the new property.

Get a surveyor booked as soon as possible.

Mortgage lenders only carry out a valuation so you may want a structural survey as well.

Bear in mind that the requirements of any mortgage lender have to be satisfied before they will issue a mortgage offer or release funds further down the line.

This can also have an impact on the timescales involved.

During the run-up to Christmas, removal companies are generally very busy and can be a lot more expensive, so you may need to shop around.

But remember not to book anything until contracts have been exchanged and the completion date set.

Moving house can be one of the more stressful experiences in life so contact Liz Calderhead, Simon Barrett or Andrew Wilson in our residential conveyancing department on (01635) 580858 or email info@horseylightly.com to see how we can help to relieve you of the pressures you might face along the way.

Horsey Lightly has been providing legal expertise for families and businesses for more than 100 years.

Visit www.horseylightly.com to find out more.