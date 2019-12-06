Gamma Ball Rally 2019 raises more than £100k for charity

Newbury-based provider of voice, data and mobile products and services Gamma has raised more than £100,000 for its chosen charities Action Through Enterprise and SpecialEffect.

The money came from this year’s Gamma Ball Rally, taking the total amount raised in the event’s history to more than £600,000.

The rally involved 100 channel partners venturing across five European countries over three days, competing in an array of weird and wonderful challenges.

These included a best dressed competition, go-karting and a treasure hunt.

The winner of the Gamma Ball Rally 2019 was a team from Charterhouse Voice and Data, with Mtech second and Silver lining third.

An auction hosted by celebrity comedian Hal Cruttenden raised more than £50,000 for the charities, with Gamma’s channel partners donating prizes and bidding on a variety of items.

Once all the winners were announced and the auction bids tallied up, it was time for everyone to let their hair down and enjoy the final evening in Munich.

Gamma managing director – channel Daryl Pile said: “The success of the Gamma Ball Rally is a testament to the strength of the channel community to come together and do something special for two incredibly deserving charities.

“The generosity of our partner base has been instrumental in raising over £100,000.

“I’d like to thank everyone who made this possible, including our sponsors Cisco, Polycom, Nuvias and Oracle.

“I’m blown away every year by the amount of money raised from the rally and it’s extremely humbling having the charities share with us the amazing work that is being done with the funds raised.”

Charterhouse voice and data technical director James Banks said: “The Gamma team have once again put on a brilliant rally.

“As regular competitors it has been another amazing experience for us to be part of and a privilege to have helped raise much-needed funds for two exceptionally worthy causes.

“As always, we’ve had a great amount of fun taking part in the challenges, meeting the Gamma team and spending time with our peers.”