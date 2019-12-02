Bewley Homes in top 250 private mid-market growth firms

Tadley-based Bewley Homes is one of 41 companies in the South East to be named in the 15th annual Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250 league table, ranking Britain’s private mid-market growth companies with the biggest sales.

The housebuilder, based in Brimpton Road, was ranked 218th, with sales of £133m and £17m profit. It had 136 staff in the year ending September 2018.

The Top Track 250 is sponsored by Grant Thornton and Lloyds Banking Group and compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based research and networking events firm.

Grant Thornton partner Jim Rogers said: “Whilst the headwinds of political and economic uncertainty have been a consistent feature of the UK economy over the past year, mid-market firms have continued to prove their resilience.

“They’ve demonstrated their adaptability to uncertain times and found opportunities for growth, both at home and abroad.”