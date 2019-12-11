Coffin Mew wins prestigious property conveyancing award

Newbury law firm Coffin Mew has won the southern regional gold award at the ESTAS conveyancing awards 2019 – the UK property industry’s largest independent award scheme.

The awards recognise the best conveyancing firms for customer service in the UK.

The scheme measures firms on the level of customer service being provided by their conveyancing teams.

Coffin Mew’s award is based on feedback gathered directly from clients who received services from the firm’s new homes and residential property teams during their house move.

Head of residential property Ian Peach said: “I’m incredibly proud that our conveyancing teams have been recognised as the best in the region.

“Our teams work extremely hard to make the process of buying and selling a home as smooth as possible and receiving such high praise from the ESTAS and our clients is fantastic.”

Coffin Mew partner and head of new homes Karen Webb said: “I’m delighted that our team has won at the ESTAS awards.

“Winning the gold award for the southern region is such an achievement, given the fierce competition.

“It means so much to us as we know it’s our customers who have judged our performance.

“We have always been very proud of our personal service and this proves we are delivering what we promise.”

ESTAS Group founder Simon Brown said: “At ESTAS, through our customer review platform, we highlight exceptional service from conveyancers, agents and mortgage advisers.

“We help keep teams focused on that crucial service delivery and give them the chance to be recognised each year at the awards.

“We’ll continue to fly the flag for all the really good property professionals involved in the house moving process, helping to build trust and raise service standards across the industry.”