SMS launches division for renewable energy

Southern Maintenance Solutions (UK) Ltd, based in Aldermaston, has launched a new division called SMS Renewables.

It will focus on delivering affordable, renewable energy solutions that reduce carbon emissions and fuel costs in both commercial and domestic buildings.

By utilising the latest technology, a properly designed and installed Air Source Heat Pump (ASHP) system can reduce carbon emissions and fuel costs by up to 40 per cent and may also qualify for Government grants.

SMS managing director Kevin Tarbox said: “With the UK Government committed to the country having net zero carbon emissions by 2050, this is the ideal time for us to develop this new area of the business.

“Reducing their carbon footprint is now a priority for many organisations.

“As with most heating systems, design is of paramount importance and this is especially true of air source heat pumps, which operate at lower flow temperatures than traditional boilers.”

SMS will conduct detailed surveys to ascertain the suitability of any specific system to each individual project and advise on any property upgrades that may be required prior to installation to ensure the chosen system's optimum efficiency.

The new division will be offering lighting surveys.

Changing to new low-energy LED lighting solutions can deliver savings of up to 65 per cent on both fuel and carbon emissions.

It will also provide support and guidance around the installation of ‘smart’ technology radiators and other energy saving solutions.

As well as investing in new, greener solutions, the company, based on Youngs Industrial Estate, Paices Hill, has secured Gold accreditation on the nationally-recognised Constructionline scheme.

This award requires companies to have the highest standards across processes, systems and health and safety procedures.

Mr Tarbox said: “We have worked hard to achieve this award and are delighted that it will now enable us to tender for a wider range of larger, public sector contracts.”

June saw the company record its best monthly figures.

At the same time, apprentice Jordan House completed his studies and is now a fully-qualified commercial gas fitter.

The company also has two other apprentices who are part way through their studies with Southampton College on the C&G NVQ2 dploma in heating and ventilation, industrial and commercial installation.

Southern Maintenance Solutions UK Ltd was founded 30 years ago and has established itself as one of the leading providers of commercial heating, cooling and air handling installation and maintenance services in the South East.