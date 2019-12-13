Want a business unit in West Berkshire?



Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a busy month even though the dreaded B word has now become the E after which it will be C. Must a good acronym in there somewhere.

Quintons’ new instructions include the following:

Quintons has been instructed to market a new office building at 115 London Road, Newbury, which will be ready to occupy in Q1 2022. The space totals 18,299 sq ft and is available to rent or purchased. The specification can be tailored to suit at this stage and any rent/price will be based on that specification.

In Chieveley, Quintons is instructed to market a small redundant building suitable for conversion, subject to planning.

The space totals 847 sq ft arranged over the ground and first floor. The guide price sought is offers in excess of £90,000.

On the office front, Quintons is marketing two offices at 2 London Road, Newbury. The offices total 441 sq ft of space and are available including bills at just £7,500 per year.

Quintons is also instructed to market offices at 74 Bartholomew Street, Newbury. The offices total 700 sq ft of space arranged over the ground and first floor, together with two parking spaces.

Retail space with upper floors is available at 152 Bartholomew Street, Newbury. The building totals 1,303 sq ft and is available to purchase. The space has a retail consent under use class A1 formerly being used as a charity shop.

On the workshop/warehouse front, Quintons, along with Sharps of Reading, has been instructed to market Unit C, Consort House, Bone Lane, Newbury. The space totals 3,400 sq ft and is available on a new leases

Workshop space at Holybrook Farm, Burghfield, is available to rent. The space totals 827 sq ft of modern space with shared kitchen and WC facilities.

Workshops with offices are to let/for sale at The Galloway Centre, Newbury. The space totals 5,519 sq ft over ground and first floor. The properties benefit from loading door access, air-conditioned offices, three-phase power and 10 parking spaces.

For full details or further information on any of Quintons’ commercial properties available for sale or to let please look at the website www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.