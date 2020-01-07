Ticketer expands into Europe by buying Norwegian company

Hungerford-based Ticketer has acquired the Norwegian ticketing company FARA, which also has offices in Poland, Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

The investment in FARA by ticketing company Ticketer will not only increase the company’s product portfolio, but strengthen its expansion into mainland Europe.

FARA, an old Norse word for travel, and Ticketer, based in Charnham Lane, both focus on providing real time information (RTI) for use on board, online and on mobile to increase the use of public transport through the latest technology in electronic ticket machines (ETMs), back office software and passenger-facing apps.

Ticketer chief executive John Clarfelt said: “We are thrilled to be investing in FARA and bringing together two leading payment providers in transport.

“We share the same values, and by virtue of working together, in future we will have significantly wider development capabilities and product portfolios for our customers both in the UK and across the rest of Europe.”

FARA and Ticketer both specialise in ticketing and location-based solutions for public transport and share many similar business attributes.

Both companies are leaders in their respective markets and have a strong reputation for industry-leading research and development and delivery.

FARA chief executive Ørjan Kirkefjord said: “I am delighted that Ticketer has acquired FARA.

“Their investment in FARA will combine products, skills and market share to create a powerhouse in IT solutions for public transport.

“We have big ambitions to grow our business and Ticketer is an ideal partner for this vision.”