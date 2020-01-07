Drop-in centre gets a festive funding boost from law firm

A drop-in centre in Newbury which provides food to homeless and vulnerable people received a special festive fundraising boost as part of an annual tradition arranged by law firm Irwin Mitchell.

The Irwin Mitchell Charities Foundation (IMCF) has provided donations to homeless organisations across the UK at Christmas for several years, with the body giving each of the law firm’s regional offices funds that they can donate to good causes.

In 2019, IMCF has tripled the funding available, which means that a total of £39,000 was given to good causes all over the country.

As part of the initiative, Irwin Mitchell’s Newbury and Reading offices received £3,000 of funding which was shared with Loose Ends, its nominated Charity of the Year for 2019.

Run by more than 70 volunteers, it serves an average of 140 meals a week and also offers food parcels, clothing, sleeping bags and toiletries to those in need.

Loose Ends chairwoman Linda Ferguson said: “We are very grateful to receive this donation from Irwin Mitchell.

“It is lovely to be remembered at Christmas and the funds will be put to good use at what is one of our busiest times of the year.”

Irwin Mitchell’s Newbury and Reading offices regional managing partner Sarah Phillips said: “As a firm we have always been committed to getting involved in the communities where we are based and this initiative is a great example of that.

“While so many of us are looking forward to Christmas and time with our family and friends, it is an unfortunate truth that it can be an incredibly difficult time for many people.

“We are delighted to be continuing the tradition of supporting organisations which help the homeless and hope this donation will prove to be a big boost to Loose Ends as they continue the amazing work that they do.”