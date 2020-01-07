Mark is new head of regional prime sales for Knight Frank

Knight Frank has announced that partner Mark Potter will become the new head of regional prime sales for its Hungerford and Basingstoke offices.

After growing up in Hampshire, Mr Potter’s career in residential property began more than 35 years ago, before opening Knight Frank’s Basingstoke office in 2000 as office head.

Having brought up his family in the area, he has lived in West Berkshire for the last 26 years.

As head of regional prime sales, Mr Potter’s focus will be handling sales of £1.5m upwards in the Basingstoke area, and £2.25m upwards in the Hungerford area.

He brings exceptional experience to the role, with in-depth knowledge of West Berkshire, Wiltshire, South Oxfordshire and Hampshire, along with an unrivalled network of contacts.

Country department partner Ed Cunningham said: “I am delighted that Mark is stepping into this combined role where he will be joining forces with Rob Wightman, head of the Hungerford office, Shaun Hobbs, head of the Basingstoke office, and jointly covering with me, sales within these office areas.

“It will be a pleasure working alongside Mark, who brings a huge amount of experience and expertise to the new role.”