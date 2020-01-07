Horsey Lightly sponsors show at The Watermill

Legal firm Horsey Lightly Solicitors is committed to supporting its clients across a broad range of services, from employment issues to commercial property.

Because, as the company attests, life is rarely predictable.

This is certainly the case for the two lead characters in The Watermill theatre’s festive family show this year, The Prince and the Pauper.

Two young dreamers with very different lives long for change, until one day when their worlds collide and they embark on a thrilling adventure beyond their wildest imaginations.

Switching places to live each other’s lives, will they ever be the same again?

With this enchanting adaptation of Mark Twain’s original story set in London, (where Horsey Lightly Solicitors has a second office), this production seems a perfect fit for the law firm – which has chosen to support the Bagnor theatre’s heart-warming production this Christmas.

As principal sponsor of The Prince and the Pauper, the team from Horsey Lightly was invited into the rehearsal room to meet the cast and creative team behind the show.

Jeremy Fitzgibbon, Claire Dyson and Alison Whistler enjoyed an exclusive behind-the-scenes presentation from the show’s designer Katie Lias and director Abigail Pickard Price.

Regulatory standards manager Claire Dyson said: “Horsey Lightly have been proud supporters of The Watermill theatre and its contributions to the community for many years and we are delighted to be principal sponsor of The Prince and the Pauper this Christmas.

“We are lucky to have this theatrical gem on our doorstep and Horsey Lightly look forward to many more years working with The Watermill to ensure it can keep up the excellent work.”

Over the festive season thousands of schoolchildren, families and youth groups will visit The Watermill to enjoy the production, which features original music played live by the cast.

In order to share the magic with even more young people, Horsey Lightly donated a number of complimentary tickets to a local group of looked-after asylum-seeking young people who are supported by West Berkshire Council Children’s Services team.

Several of these children had never been to a theatre before, so this was a very special opportunity for them.

