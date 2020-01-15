Busy start to the year in the commercial property world

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a busy run into Christmas and despite the traditional slowdown over the festive break the New Year has started well. Long may it continue.



Quintons’ new instructions include the following:

Quintons is instructed to let a trade counter unit with offices in Fleming Road, Newbury, that totals 3,393 sq ft. The property is to be refurbished internally and externally. It benefits from a forecourt parking area for a minimum of eight cars together with being in a prominent location on the corner of Faraday Road.

Quintons has been instructed to let an office building of 700 sq ft in Bartholomew Street, Newbury. The building is self-contained and arranged over two floors to include car parking. For those that benefit there are no rates to pay if you are a small business.

On the office front, Quintons is marketing two offices at 2 London Road, Newbury. The offices total 441 sq ft of space and are available, including bills, at just £7,500 per year.

Retail space with upper floors is available at 152 Bartholomew Street, Newbury. The building totals 1,303 sq ft and is available to purchase. The space has a retail consent under use class A1, formerly being used as a charity shop.

On the workshop/warehouse front, Quintons, along with Sharps of Reading, has been instructed to market Unit C, Consort House, Bone Lane, Newbury. The space totals 3,400 sq ft and is available on a new leases.

Workshop space at Holybrook Farm, Burghfield, is available to rent. The space totals 827 sq ft of modern space with shared kitchen and WC facilities.

Workshops with offices at The Galloway Centre, Newbury, are available to let/for sale. The space totals 5,519 sq ft over the ground and first floors. The properties benefit from loading door access, air-conditioned offices, three-phase power and 10 parking spaces.

112 Bartholomew Street, Newbury, is available on a new lease from the owner. The space totals 535 sq ft of ground floor space which includes large display window, main retails space, kitchen, WC and parking for two cars at the rear.

