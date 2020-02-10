A day in the life of....Jones Robinson

It's 8.30am and at this time every day, all of the staff at Jones Robinson gather for a morning meeting.

The three divisions of the business – property management, lettings and sales – discuss anything of note that happened the day before and what is in the diary for that day.

Sales and lettings will discuss the progress of each property and review new applicants and property enquiries.

Any issues tenants may have is then the main topic of conversation in the property management meeting.

After the morning briefing, the sales and lettings teams will be on the phone making contact with people on the company’s mailing list – a dedicated time for them to chat to customers.

Communication and feedback are key attributes of the company.

The whole day is well-planned to ensure everything runs as smoothly as possible – just like the customer’s whole experience with Jones Robinson.

The Newbury-based estate and lettings agency believes it is very important to offer continuity to its clients, so has created distinct roles for everyone.

This distinction ensures total focus on each individual client at all aspects of the buying, selling and letting journey.

Initial enquiries, whether in person or online, are dealt with by the front desk staff.

They are also responsible for following up on viewings.

In a high volume office like Newbury, the valuers are always kept very busy.

They will go out to visit all potential clients, talking them through the whole process of selling or letting their property and what they can expect from Jones Robinson.

Viewing consultants will typically be out showing clients around those properties all day.

At the point a buyer or tenant is found, they will meet their sales progressor, whose job it is to move everything forward to completion.

The progression team are based solely in the office and therefore available to answer any questions and queries that inevitably arise during the house buying/letting journey.

There are more than 400 pieces of legislation governing what the property management team must do.

They deal with gas and electrical certifications, deposit releases, inventories and much more.

Keeping the tenant and landlord happy is their main goal.

The average time staff stay with the company is more than 10 years and, with a higher than average ratio of staff to customers for the industry, Jones Robinson is able to offer its clients a wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise.

The Newbury office is open seven days a week, with hundreds of property viewings available every weekend.



Follow a day in the life of Jones Robinson on Newburytoday’s Instagram stories on Friday (14th February).