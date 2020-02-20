Surprising uplift in retail sector

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a positive start to 2020 with January seeing improvement over the same period in 2019.

The increased activity, surprisingly, was in the retail sector, which for the right space and at the right price continues to attract suitable occupiers despite the wider national press gloom.

Quintons’ new instructions include the following:

Quintons is instructed to let a number of retail, leisure and restaurant spaces within the Kennet Shopping centre. It is able to offer:

A range of different-sized units to suit your needs.

Short- to long-term leases from six weeks, six months, 12 months, three years or longer.

Quick and easy decisions.

Pre-drafted licences/leases to save on legal costs.

Competative rental deals available, with some units being rent free.

Quintons is instructed to market a ground floor retail/ office unit in the heart of Hungerford. The space totals 679 sq ft, which is well fitted and is adjacent to the Kennet & Avon Canal, therefore offering a great location.

Quintons is instructed to market retail space at 112 Bartholomew Street, Newbury, which totals 535 sq ft. The space includes kitchen and WC, together with a valuable parking space. The property is situated next to The Dolphin pub with other nearby occupiers including Warhammer, Cousin Dental and Pizza2Night.

Quintons has been instructed to let Unit D3, Raceview Business Centre, Hambridge Road, Newbury – a light industrial unit of 1,583 sq ft. The property include roller-shutter door, parking and office space.

74 Bartholomew Street, Newbury, is an office building of 700 sq ft. The building is self-contained and arranged over two floors to include car parking. For those that benefit there are no rates to pay if you are a small business.

Workshop space at Holybrook Farm, Burghfield, is available to rent. There is 827 sq ft of modern space with shared kitchen and WC facilities.

Workshops with offices at The Galloway Centre, Newbury, are available to let/for sale. The space totals 5,519 sq ft over ground and first floor. The properties benefit from loading door access, air-conditioned offices, three-phase power and 10 parking spaces.

For full details or further information on any of Quintons’ commercial properties available for sale or to let, please look at the website www.quintons.co.uk or contact Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.