ADVERTISEMENT FEATURE

TWO beauty therapists have come together to open a salon in central Newbury.

Moving from Brimpton, Valeria Davino and Andrea King now offer a range of therapies, as well as semi-permanent make-up, from their new premises at 2 Saddlers Court.

They decided to combine their offerings to provide clients with a wider range of treatments.

Finding a larger premises in the centre of the town was key to the women’s plans to grow their businesses this year and taking the leap is already paying off.

They opened their new salon at the end of January and are already enjoying an increasing clientele, with late-night opening hours to suit those working during the day.

The new salon is also child-friendly, making it easy for mums to pop in for their treatments.

Valeria, who has been a beauty therapist for the past eight years, has been trained in Elemis and Dermalogica products.

She now offers facials using Eve Taylor products, an eco-friendly British brand that she is very proud to promote.

At the new salon she is also able to offer massage, nails, waxing and Dermaplaning, and will soon begin providing HD brows.

She also recently qualified as an LVL practitioner, trained in eyelash lift and tints.

Andrea provides semi-permanent make-up, which is used to improve or create eyebrows, lips and eye definition.

The treatments enhance and compliment a client’s natural features and add extra definition and framing of their face, with the overall aim of increasing self-confidence.

Andrea completed her micropigmentation permanent make-up training at bExtravagant and is a member of the Society of Permanent Cosmetic Professionals.

Valeria’s Exhale Beauty Room is open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, from 9am to 8pm.

More details at www.exhale-beauty.co.uk

Andrea King’s Semi-Permanent Make-Up is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, from 9am until late.

More details at www.andreaking.co.uk