Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury named a European 'city of the future'

West Berkshire town 23rd in league table

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Newbury named a European 'city of the future'

Picture by ECP Video

A REPORT has declared Newbury to be a ‘city of the future’ after being ranked among the best in Europe.

In its latest edition, the  fDi magazine, published by the Financial Times, has unveiled Europe’s top cities and regions of the future for 2020/21.

The annual list published by the magazine covers a total of 505 locations, 319 cities and 148 regions and ranks them in a wide range of categories, splitting them up by size and administrative type.

The list gives an overview of the best locations in terms of global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) statistics, taking into account the regions’ and cities’ infrastructure, capabilities and incentives.

Although a town, Newbury has been ranked alongside Paris, Munich and Moscow.

It is ranked 23 in the ‘cities of the future’ table, above Danish capital Copenhagen. 

Newbury, home of Vodafone, was also ranked fifth in the Micro European Cities of the future and ranked ninth in the Northern European Cities of the Future part of the report.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

More road closures planned for A4

More road closures planned for A4

Met Office issues weather warning for Newbury tomorrow

Met Office issue weather warning for Newbury tomorrow

Snow forecast for parts of West Berkshire tomorrow

Snow forecast for parts of West Berkshire tomorrow

A34 now clear after two vehicle collision near Newbury

Delays on A34 after vehicle overturns

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33