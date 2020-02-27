Newbury named a European 'city of the future'

A REPORT has declared Newbury to be a ‘city of the future’ after being ranked among the best in Europe.

In its latest edition, the fDi magazine, published by the Financial Times, has unveiled Europe’s top cities and regions of the future for 2020/21.

The annual list published by the magazine covers a total of 505 locations, 319 cities and 148 regions and ranks them in a wide range of categories, splitting them up by size and administrative type.

The list gives an overview of the best locations in terms of global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) statistics, taking into account the regions’ and cities’ infrastructure, capabilities and incentives.

Although a town, Newbury has been ranked alongside Paris, Munich and Moscow.

It is ranked 23 in the ‘cities of the future’ table, above Danish capital Copenhagen.

Newbury, home of Vodafone, was also ranked fifth in the Micro European Cities of the future and ranked ninth in the Northern European Cities of the Future part of the report.