Newbury estate agent Jones Robinson’s boost for dementia charity

A NEWBURY-based estate agent has handed over a cheque for almost £6,000 to a local dementia charity.

After a year of fundraising activities, Jones Robinson donated £5,859 to West Berkshire’s Dementia Friendly Community, formerly the Dementia Action Alliance.

Dementia Friendly community programme officer Sue Butterworth said: “We are so grateful for this fantastic donation from the team at Jones Robinson.

“It will make a real difference to our work in the coming year to improve the day-to-day lives of those living with dementia across our area.”

Jones Robinson operations and marketing manager Jo Woolley coordinated the company’s fundraising activities throughout 2019, which included a karaoke night, a virtual race night and a Come Dine with Me event.

She said: “Many families have loved ones living with dementia and some of our staff have experienced this first hand with their family members, so were keen to support the West Berkshire DAA but have some fun at the same time.

“We will be supporting another worthy local cause in the coming year, but I am sure that many of us will still keep a keen interest in and offer support to Sue and her team when we can.”

The money will go towards projects such as supporting Thatcham’s Memory Café and the development of a website.