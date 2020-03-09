Continuing investment at Newbury Electronics

DESPITE the continued uncertainty surrounding the future direction of the country and a contracting manufacturing market, Newbury Electronics is bucking the trend by generating record sales and continuing to invest in its facilities and services.

The first capital investment is the installation of a new selective conformal coating line.

A thin layer of a polymeric film is applied to the completed printed circuit boards (PCBs) to provide extra protection against chemicals, dust, moisture and extremes of temperature.

Without this additional protection, boards being utilised in a more hostile environment would be prone to far higher levels of failure.

Managing director John Rowley said: “Previously we have had to outsource any conformal coating requirements, but this new equipment enables us to deliver the coating to a high technical level of tolerance and precise coating thicknesses.

“It will also reduce delivery time, but at no increased cost to customers.

“The new service will be carried out on a PVA Delta 8 machine, which also incorporates stackers, conveyors, a UV inspection station and a curing cabinet.

“A new working area has been created to house the equipment, as this process requires a clean environment.

“Customers will be able to order boards with this coating via Newbury’s online ordering facility, PCB Train, from January 2020.”

A second area of investment is a nickel gold plating line for the company’s PCB fabrication service.

This investment is in line with the company’s desire to maximise on opportunities in advanced technology markets such as the aerospace and military sectors, where gold finish is preferred for many boards.

Mr Rowley said: “Alongside this investment in equipment comes a requirement for additional staff so we are actively recruiting for a range of new positions for people to work in both these new areas and the existing areas of the business.”

Newbury Electronics, based in Faraday Road, has been trading for 63 years and employs more than 90 staff.