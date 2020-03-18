Get more for your money by buying direct from the manufacturer

Skandoor are local manufacturers, suppliers and installers of bespoke, eco electric insulated roller garage doors.

Based in Hampshire, the family run business have over 10 years’ experience delivering the highest quality products and service to customers locally and across the south of England.

All Skandoor garage doors are individually made for each home from precise measurements, then manufactured to the highest quality in their Winchester workshop, allowing them to pass worthwhile savings onto their customers, by cutting out the middle man and his margin.

Ensuring the best quality finish and fit possible starts with the initial site survey.

Graham or Paul will visit your property and take accurate measurements of the garage door aperture, advise on position of fit, and estimate materials required. They will then show you examples of materials and the colour options and combinations available.

Following this initial survey, they provide a written quotation. When you are ready to place the order for your garage door, no deposit is required.

The manufacturing process then takes place in their Winchester workshop, and once finished a friendly member of their team will contact you to arrange an installation date.

Skandoor’s skilled in-house engineers help to ensure that every project undertaken meets the same meticulous standard, with no subcontractors or franchisees involved. These installation teams are polite and professional, giving you peace of mind that they will respect your property, leave your home clean and tidy, and even take away your old garage door.

So why choose a Skandoor garage door?

• Fully automatic electric garage doors with easy key fob operation



• Fully insulated, low maintenance, with excellent eco credentials



• Locally manufactured and made to measure, with full colour range available



• No deposit required and extensive warranty included



• Free disposal of old door



• Trading standards approved



• Proud members of Checkatrade with 9.9/10 workmanship rating





For more information or to request a free site survey, call the team on 01962 600777 or visit www.skandoor.co.uk