Surprising activity in retail sector in West Berkshire

Quintons Commercial Property Agents reports a positive start to 2020, with February continuing where January left off.

The increased activity is still surprisingly in the retail sector, which for the right space and at the right price continues to attract suitable occupiers, despite the wider national press coverage.

Activity in the office sector is okay but limited due to stock numbers and light industrial/workshop demand is stable.

Quintons’ new instructions include the following:

Quintons is instructed to let a workshop at Bow House, 3a Brookway, Hambridge Road, Newbury, which totals 3,403 sq ft and includes work space, ground and first-floor offices, WCs, kitchen, loading door and ample parking.

Quintons is instructed to let a unit with offices totalling 1,626 sq ft at Green Lane Industrial Estate, Green Lane, Thatcham. The space also includes a loading door, three- phase power and parking.

Quintons is instructed to let a two-storey business unit at 4 Saturn House, Calleva Park, Aldermaston, which totals 2,480 sq ft. The space includes offices, a loading door with stores area, gas heating and parking for 10 cars

Workshop, office and yard space at Copyhold Farm, Curridge is available to let. It totals 1,816 sq ft of building with a yard space of 0.12 acres. The property is available as one or separate with rent starting at £8,000 per annum.

Quintons has been instructed to let a light industrial unit of 1,583 sq ft at Unit D3 Raceview Business Centre, Hambridge Road, Newbury. The property includes a roller shutter door, parking and office space.

Quintons is instructed to let self-contained office space close to Newbury town centre at 5 West Mills Yard. The space totals 704 sq ft, which includes a mix of open plan space and director’s offices. The office includes three parking spaces within the development.

Quintons has been asked to let the space currently occupied by Boots Chemist at at 82/83 Bartholomew Street, Newbury. The space totals 1,589 sq ft and includes retail space to the front with large work rooms to the rear. The space has air conditioning in part, suspended ceilings, two WCs and a kitchen.

Quintons is instructed to seek a tenant for 3,336 sq ft of mainly open-plan canalside offices at Colthrop. The space includes director’s offices/meeting rooms, a kitchen, shower and 10

parking spaces.

Quintons is instructed to let the first-floor office space at 30 Kingfisher Court, Hambridge Road, Newbury, which totals 1,156 sq ft. The office includes two WCs, good natural light, a kitchen and four parking spaces.

For full details or further information on any of the commercial properties available for sale or to let, look at Quintons’ website www.quintons.co.uk or call Shane Prater on (01635) 551441.